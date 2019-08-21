As At&T (T) Market Valuation Rose, Hanson Mcclain Upped Position; Harvest Fund Advisors Stake in Oneok New (OKE) Lifted as Valuation Rose

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 21.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 764,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The hedge fund held 4.35M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303.76 million, up from 3.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $71.18. About 1.57M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 218.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 260,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 379,438 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.90 million, up from 119,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.17. About 17.53 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Calls Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Judge to Consider Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger; 05/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio expects IPO to raise up to $653 mln; 10/05/2018 – AT&T, Novartis Ties to Cohen Reveal Backdoor Bids to Reach Trump; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: LOWER TAXES WILL START `VIRTUOUS’ CYCLE FOR GROWTH; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Confirms It Paid Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen’s Company For ‘insights’ Into Administration — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – TIME WARNER INC – LOOK FORWARD TO RESOLUTION OF LEGAL CHALLENGE TO PENDING MERGER WITH AT&T; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ witness says AT&T-Time Warner merger could cost customers millions; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST CO, TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 380,368 shares to 47.02 million shares, valued at $1.37B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 1.36 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,717 shares, and cut its stake in Noble Midstream Partners Lp.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 7,338 shares to 195,095 shares, valued at $8.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 6,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,504 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT).

