As At&T (T) Share Price Rose, Parsec Financial Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $339,481; Guardian Capital Advisors LP Raised Encana (ECA) Holding by $311,598

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 10,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 93,254 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, down from 104,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $35.72. About 19.61 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – Live now on @CNBC TV: AT&T chairman & chief executive Randall Stephenson speaks from #CodeCon about the Time Warner deal, content, and more; 09/04/2018 – Sharp Tongue and Pencil: Meet the Judge Presiding Over the Government’s Case Against AT&T; 03/04/2018 – Time Warner Defends `No Blackout’ Offer as Fix for AT&T Deal; 20/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial Tip-Off Postponed by Snow; 09/05/2018 – Novartis and AT&T Spoke to Mueller’s Office About Payments to Michael Cohen; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q EPS 75c; 09/05/2018 – Raw Story: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen more than reported; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR: Will Better Cash Flow, Leverage Preserve AT&T Rtg?; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: The weekend before the antitrust trial, reports @joepompeo, an AT&T-TW attorney called the DOJ to discuss a

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 27.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 34,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 161,748 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 127,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.45. About 16.29M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $748.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,205 shares to 48,944 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 2,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,667 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T (NYSE:BBT) by 82,247 shares to 172,335 shares, valued at $8.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Small (VBK) by 6,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Russell Midcap Etf (IWR).

