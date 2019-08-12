As At&T (T) Stock Price Rose, Riggs Asset Managment Company Raised by $2.15 Million Its Stake; Greenhaven Associates Increased Meritage Homes (MTH) Stake by $990,000; Stock Value Rose

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 101.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 69,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 137,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $34.4. About 17.63 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/05/2018 – FOX Illinois: #BREAKING: Armed robbery in progress at AT&T in Springfield. More to come; 02/04/2018 – CRN: AT&T’s Move Toward White Box Switches Signals Faster Innovation For Partners; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 22/03/2018 – AT&TPUBLICPOLICY: AT&T COMMENDS FCC FOR TAKING BOLD STEPS TO FA; 20/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: AT&T reportedly launching $15-per-month streaming bundle with no sports; 11/05/2018 – White House says that the AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp.”; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 22/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: AT&T may not be confident of a quick Time Warner resolution; 11/05/2018 – READ: AT&T CEO tells staff that the company made a “big mistake” hiring Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen – memo obtained by CNBC; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 30.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 22,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The hedge fund held 95,825 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 73,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $61.89. About 292,012 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 22/03/2018 – BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC 000786.SZ SAYS IT SETTLES LITIGATION WITH U.S. HOME BUILDER MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA INC OVER BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS’ PLASTERBOARDS; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK TO CUT FEES ON SOME NBI FUNDS,MERITAGE PORTFOLIOS; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07; 25/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. 73C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meritage Homes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTH); 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q Net $43.9M; 14/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR 6% NOTES DUE 2025

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 36.62 million shares or 0.39% less from 36.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 815,728 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 5,762 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0.01% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Fisher Asset Lc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Piedmont, North Carolina-based fund reported 9,085 shares. Rr Prtnrs Limited Partnership stated it has 4.57% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Pnc Fincl Serv Gru invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Morgan Stanley owns 226,417 shares. Moreover, American has 0% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 28,529 shares. 7,438 are held by Connable Office. Parkside Fincl Fincl Bank has 68 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 707 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 46,607 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 6,469 shares.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 44,943 shares to 2.75M shares, valued at $48.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 75,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.16M shares, and cut its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlas Browninc reported 0.96% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cibc Markets owns 0.25% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.75 million shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank holds 0.41% or 155,519 shares. 11,700 are held by Spears Abacus Advisors Limited. 235,300 are owned by First Bancshares Of Omaha. Riggs Asset Managment has 137,866 shares for 2.94% of their portfolio. Montecito Bancshares And Trust reported 13,086 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Burt Wealth Advisors accumulated 5,576 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Brave Asset has 0.54% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ferguson Wellman Cap Management Inc, a Oregon-based fund reported 1.45M shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares holds 5.95 million shares. Ami Asset Management Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Beach Inv Counsel Pa invested in 85,220 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 127,554 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Lakeview Prtn Limited owns 1.64% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 85,315 shares.

