As At&T (T) Share Value Rose, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Has Boosted Its Stake; Greatmark Investment Partners Cut Holding in Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) as Stock Price Rose

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 7,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.17% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $84.11. About 4.45M shares traded or 218.82% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE TO FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REMEDIATION MEASURES AT THE FACILITY- SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q REV. $41.0B, EST. $40.59B; 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 13.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 14,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 123,488 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, up from 109,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $33.96. About 30.73M shares traded or 6.92% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 10/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF CASH, PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS; 30/03/2018 – AT&T INC T.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 05/03/2018 – AT&T Connectivity Powers Dictum Health’s Virtual Exam Room; 08/03/2018 – Charles Gasparino: Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 07/03/2018 – FirstNet Public-Private Partnership is Turning 1, Drives Much-Needed Competition, Coverage and Innovation for Public Safety; 11/05/2018 – AT&T releases a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Consumer Mobility Wireless Service Revenue $11.61B; 29/03/2018 – AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY AT T$32.4 BLN

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51M and $317.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 153,272 shares to 153,872 shares, valued at $8.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spons Adr A by 51,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Whirlpool Corp Com (NYSE:WHR).

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “15 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AmerisourceBergen Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AmerisourceBergen: Buy The Stock And Forget It – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.