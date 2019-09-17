As At&T (T) Market Value Rose, Intrust Bank Na Has Raised Stake by $842,754; Grassi Investment Management Has Boosted Its Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $1.05 Million; Stock Declined

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 6,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 99,585 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.36M, up from 93,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $180.7. About 3.85 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 27/03/2018 – DisplayLink Showcases Highest Resolution Vive Pro With Vive Wireless VR Adaptor at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless AI for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 23.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 25,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 132,489 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44M, up from 106,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $37.06. About 20.34 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW (NOT ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW ) SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 12/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Makes 366 Times The Average Worker — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Launches 5G Foundation Technologies in New Markets; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for Possible IPO of Latin America TV Business Vrio; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$57.9 BLN; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Plans to Introduce WatchTV, a Skinny Package Without Local Programming or Sports-Only Channels; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 16/04/2018 – A SHAME AT&T, TELEFONICA NOT INVESTING IN MEXICO: SLIM

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $677.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 1,955 shares to 33,285 shares, valued at $6.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 2,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,849 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $410.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 7,712 shares to 21,379 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 7,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,727 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).