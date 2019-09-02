As At&T (T) Valuation Rose, Holder Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Decreased Its Holding by $318,835; Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Decreased Its Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Holding by $3.19 Million; Share Price Rose

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 10,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 42,849 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 53,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 21.61 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects Organic Adjusted EPS Growth in Low Single Digits for 2018; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Consumer Mobility Wireless Service Revenue $11.61B; 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner–Update; 20/04/2018 – AT&T Builds On 5G Foundation In More Than 100 New Markets; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – WATCHTV WILL BE PRICED AT $15/MONTH BUT WILL BE OFFERED FOR NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE FOR SOME UNLIMITED WIRELESS SUBSCRIBERS; 05/04/2018 – Ed Nalbandian Returns to Avaya as Services Leader; 09/05/2018 – US News: AT&T Payments to Trump Lawyer More Than Reported; 26/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Buy AT&T-I think it’ll win the DOJ lawsuit

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) by 33.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 39,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.87% . The institutional investor held 79,090 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, down from 119,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $109. About 192,404 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has risen 18.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 06/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC SLAB.O : BENCHMARK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $120; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Access Event Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 2; 08/05/2018 – Wirepas and Silicon Labs Team to Deliver Multiprotocol Mesh Networking Solutions for the IoT; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q EPS 23c-EPS 29c; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 81C TO 87C, EST. 83C; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q REV. $205M, EST. $199.4M; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Adj EPS 81c-Adj EPS 87c; 24/04/2018 – EPC Introduces 350 V eGaN® Power Transistor − 20 Times Smaller Than Comparable Silicon; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC – QTRLY REV $205.4 MLN VS $179 MLN

Analysts await Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 32.56% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SLAB’s profit will be $24.60 million for 46.98 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Silicon Laboratories Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.73% EPS growth.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Core Laboratories Nv (NYSE:CLB) by 81,125 shares to 391,957 shares, valued at $27.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Systemax Inc (NYSE:SYX) by 192,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Endava Plc.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 21,071 shares to 97,065 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

