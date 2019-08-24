As At&T (T) Stock Value Rose, James Investment Research Lifted by $1.61 Million Its Position; Goldman Sachs Group Has Upped Its Evercore (EVR) Position

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 48.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 51,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 158,467 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, up from 106,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 31.45M shares traded or 10.06% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 12/03/2018 – Buy Time Warner because there will be a bidding war for hot assets like HBO if AT&T deal is blocked: UBS; 06/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL 6505.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$58.6 BLN; 27/04/2018 – AT&T Announces Preliminary Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T T.N PURCHASE OF TIME WARNER TWX.N IS LEGAL UNDER ANTITRUST LAW TO BE DELAYED TWO DAYS BECAUSE OF JUDGE’S SCHEDULE -SOURCE FAMILIAR; 09/04/2018 – AT&T Helping Citizens Bank with Digital Branch Transformation; 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS WASHINGTON POLICY CHIEF QUINN TO RETIRE; 06/03/2018 – AT&T INC – COMPANIES ARE WORKING THROUGH AT&T FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP SOLUTION; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BA2 CFR TO VRIO AND ITS PROPOSED UNSECURED NOTES; STABLE OUTLOOK; 21/04/2018 – DJ AT&T Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (T); 15/05/2018 – AT&T Looks to Build Out Its Gigabit Network This Year

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Evercore Inc (EVR) by 102.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 225,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.87% . The institutional investor held 445,910 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.58M, up from 220,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Evercore Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $76.8. About 261,982 shares traded. Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) has declined 22.19% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EVR News: 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 28/03/2018 David’s Bridal in talks to tap Evercore for debt restructuring

More notable recent Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Ari Berger to Join Evercore as Senior Managing Director to Lead the Retail Advisory Practice – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: Carlyle, Thoma Bravo, J.D. Power, Welsh Carson, Walgreens, TA, Transom – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Evercore (NYSE:EVR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America (BAC) Hires Former Evercore (EVR) Activism Defense Banker Amy Lissauer – Sources – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

