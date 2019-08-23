As At&T (T) Share Value Rose, Credit Capital Investments Has Raised Stake by $465,000; General Electric Co (GE) Position Has Lifted by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 55,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 257,661 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 202,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.94% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $7.79. About 61.71 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 27/03/2018 – APOLLO INVESTMENT IS SAID TO HIRE GE CAPITAL’S ADAM JOHNSON; 16/05/2018 – GE ANNOUNCES NEW AGP ORDER W/ OHGISHMA POWER; 03/05/2018 – GE Warns It Might Put Subprime Lending Unit Into Bankruptcy Filing; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Gloom for GE investors as hopes of quick fix fade; 14/03/2018 – GE APPOINTS DUNCAN BERRY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LM WIND POWER; 11/04/2018 – GE SAYS AGREEMENT WITH GREENTECH ENERGY COMPANY IS FOR 21 JENBACHER GAS ENGINES WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 26 MW TO BE DELIVERED BY YEAR-END 2018; 26/04/2018 – WATSA: GENERAL ELECTRIC HAS TO MAKE MAJOR CHANGES; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 130,637 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 115,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $34.96. About 10.90 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/04/2018 – Sharp Tongue and Pencil: Meet the Judge Presiding Over the Government’s Case Against AT&T; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it cooperated with Russia probe special counsel in Cohen case; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 88C; 06/03/2018 – AT&T INC – COMPANIES ARE WORKING THROUGH AT&T FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP SOLUTION; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: LOWER TAXES WILL START `VIRTUOUS’ CYCLE FOR GROWTH; 17/05/2018 – AT&T and Aira Announce Global Agreement To Unlock IoT for Good; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $330.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXR) by 9,326 shares to 445 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 3,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,253 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $4.96 million activity. Strazik Scott also bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, August 15. $88,300 worth of stock was bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. Shares for $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin. $498,337 worth of stock was bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. 331,684 shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR, worth $3.00M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Limited Liability accumulated 139,136 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs has invested 0.13% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). White Pine Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 0.35% or 94,186 shares. Southeastern Asset Mngmt Tn accumulated 55.77 million shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 6,784 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Llc reported 52,575 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 63,757 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 43.00 million shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Ancora Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 55,702 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 875 shares stake. Parsec Fin Inc reported 0.01% stake. Iberiabank invested in 0.02% or 13,412 shares. Burt Wealth stated it has 37,970 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Colorado-based Shine Advisory Svcs Inc has invested 0.13% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00M and $92.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 75,764 were reported by Institute For Wealth Management Llc. Evergreen Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.13% or 41,484 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gru Limited Com has 33,422 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Crestwood Advisors Group Ltd has 43,181 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 41,039 shares. 71,697 are owned by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corp. 26,581 are held by Spc Financial Inc. Dorsey Whitney Tru Co Llc invested 0.23% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Business Finance Services stated it has 8,930 shares. Godsey And Gibb Associate reported 0.06% stake. Systematic Ltd Partnership reported 0.13% stake. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 7.71 million shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Co invested 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Rnc Cap Limited invested in 2.31% or 1.06M shares.

