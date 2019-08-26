As At&T (T) Stock Value Rose, Seabridge Investment Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $685,193; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Guidewire Software (GWRE) Position by $689,767; Stock Value Declined

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 31.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 22,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 48,008 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, down from 70,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.93. About 19.12M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/03/2018 – Will an AT&T-Time Warner Merger Diminish Competition? (Video); 04/04/2018 – Arbitration Questioned for U.S. Challenge of AT&T Bid for Time Warner; 25/04/2018 – AT&T earnings: 85 cents per share, vs 87 cents expected; 11/05/2018 – Amy Tennery: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 16/03/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO MULL NAFTA TELECOM PROPOSAL TO END AT&T IMPASSE; 22/03/2018 – AT&TPUBLICPOLICY: AT&T COMMENDS FCC FOR TAKING BOLD STEPS TO FA; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$33.9 BLN; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST CO, TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE; 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Vrio Sets Terms Of IPO, To Raise Up To $653 Million — MarketWatch

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 7,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 16,329 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, down from 23,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $94.44. About 446,555 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management; 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman has 0.87% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Susquehanna Int Group Llp reported 6.59 million shares stake. Oakbrook Lc holds 251,317 shares. Cape Ann Financial Bank invested in 1.05% or 28,134 shares. The West Virginia-based Wesbanco Bancorporation has invested 0.91% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Arvest Retail Bank Division accumulated 34,062 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.24% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cohen Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 50,156 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Finance Inc reported 0.41% stake. Wasatch owns 195,465 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Edgar Lomax Va stated it has 1.34 million shares or 2.88% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Management Limited has 0.53% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 0.27% or 39,994 shares in its portfolio. Goelzer Management accumulated 395,618 shares. Paloma Partners Management Communications has 0.02% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.29 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $22.09 million for 87.44 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 22 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.09% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 58,000 shares. Moreover, Asset One Limited has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). The Connecticut-based Scholtz & Com Limited Liability Company has invested 1.79% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Moreover, Marsico Mgmt has 0.19% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 55,533 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 4,838 shares. White Elm Capital Ltd Liability Co accumulated 128,785 shares or 3.29% of the stock. 2,559 are owned by Mariner Ltd Liability Corp. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 7,404 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Td Asset Mgmt Inc has 7,000 shares. Regis Mngmt Co Ltd Company stated it has 42,994 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Jackson Square Prns Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Dsam Prtn (London) Limited holds 3.33% or 237,508 shares in its portfolio.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $804.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1,870 shares to 34,507 shares, valued at $6.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 5,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Masimo Corp. (NASDAQ:MASI).