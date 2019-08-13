As At&T (T) Share Price Rose, First American Bank Has Increased Its Holding by $1.50 Million; Flowserve (FLS) Shareholder Edgepoint Investment Group Upped Its Position by $8.92 Million

First American Bank increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 33.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 48,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 192,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, up from 144,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 23.66 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 16/05/2018 – Novartis top lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal ‘mistake’; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS HE TAKES RESPONSIBILITY FOR FAILURE IN VETTING PROCESS WITH COHEN HIRE -MEMO; 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: @JoePompeo reports AT&T-Time Warner floated a settlement deal to Trump’s DOJ–and the DOJ turned them; 09/03/2018 – AT&T Ridicules U.S. Merger Suit Over 45-Cent Price Increase; 17/05/2018 – AT&T and Aira Announce Global Agreement To Unlock IoT for Good; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by Randall Stephenson at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 15; 18/04/2018 – AT&T to Withdraw Planned Initial Public Offering of Vrio Corp; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T’S WASHINGTON STAFF HIRED TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN AFTER COHEN APPROACHED THEM; 10/05/2018 – AT&T Is Said to Have Hired Cohen to Work on Time Warner Merger

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 198,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 16.02 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $722.99M, up from 15.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $42.5. About 1.38 million shares traded or 38.72% up from the average. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 27C; 24/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.19 Per Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ Flowserve Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLS); 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.70, EST. $1.65; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 05/03/2018 Flowserve Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Flowserve +9% following strong Q1 earnings, improved margins – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Flowserve Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Flowserve, Sees Sustained EPS Growth Through 2022 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Flowserve Corporation (FLS) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Flowserve enters contract with Shell Australia – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 177,931 shares to 170,585 shares, valued at $15.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.65 million shares, and cut its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: A Look At The 2 Key Metrics – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley: Salesforce Shares Aren’t Pricing In Strong Free Cash Flow Growth – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Dividend Is Safe, For Now – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oregon becomes 16th to challenge Sprint/T-Mobile merger – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is AT&T Inc.’s (NYSE:T) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

