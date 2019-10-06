As At&T (T) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Mount Vernon Associates Boosted Its Stake; Fisher Asset Management Lowered Its Corelogic (CLGX) Position by $7.88 Million as Stock Rose

Mount Vernon Associates Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 78.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Vernon Associates Inc bought 20,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 47,257 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58 million, up from 26,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.51. About 21.37 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – AT&T’s Time Warner Takeover at Crossroads as Judge Weighs Ruling; 26/04/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s Comeback, AT&T’s Quagmire, Ceridian’s Debut — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS HE TAKES RESPONSIBILITY FOR FAILURE IN VETTING PROCESS WITH COHEN HIRE -MEMO; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Cash From Ops Was $8.9 Billion; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: 2018 Plans Include Improved Profitability in Wireless Ops in Mexico; 06/04/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS EXPIRED AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018; 17/04/2018 – AT&T subsidiary DirecTV asks to be dropped from antitrust case; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Calls Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 11/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs New Crown Castle Agreement to Speed FirstNet Buildout

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Corelogic Inc (CLGX) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 192,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.12% . The hedge fund held 1.93 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.80M, down from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Corelogic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 262,990 shares traded. CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has declined 5.28% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CLGX News: 12/04/2018 – CORELOGIC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO CO’S 2018 REV & ADJUSTED EBITDA, EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS; 31/05/2018 – CoreLogic Report Finds 6.9 Million Homes at Risk of Hurricane Storm Surge Damage with $1.6 Trillion in Potential Reconstruction Costs at Stake; 10/04/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Early-Stage Delinquencies Declined in January as Impact from 2017 Hurricanes and Wildfires Fades; 15/03/2018 – FTC: CoreLogic Didn’t Provide All of the Required Data and Info by the Deadlines in the Order; 25/04/2018 – CoreLogic 1Q EPS 34c; 12/04/2018 – CORELOGIC BUYS A LA MODE TECHNOLOGIES, LLC; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: CoreLogic Inc.; Analysis To Aid Public Comment; 11/05/2018 – CoreLogic Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 28/03/2018 – CoreLogic Expands Support of Operation HOPE; 12/04/2018 – CORELOGIC BUYS A LA MODE TECHNOLOGIES,

Analysts await CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 21.67% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CLGX’s profit will be $57.72 million for 15.95 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by CoreLogic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

