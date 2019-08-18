As At&T (Put) (T) Stock Rose, Arbiter Partners Capital Management Cut Holding by $1.55 Million; First Manhattan Company Has Boosted Stake in Facebook (FB) by $4.57 Million as Share Value Rose

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (Put) (T) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 270,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47 million, down from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 26.93 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – READ: AT&T CEO tells staff that the company made a “big mistake” hiring Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen – memo obtained by CNBC; 11/05/2018 – David Shepardson: RTRS EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES COMCAST’S A3 DEBT RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 22/03/2018 – Cox Executive Warns of ‘Ugly’ Outcome If AT&T Merger Is Approved; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$57.9 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Judge agrees with economist’s assessment of potential AT&T-Time Warner merger; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 100.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 27,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 54,804 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14M, up from 27,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/03/2018 – Facebook and Google Face Emboldened Antagonists: Big Advertisers; 19/03/2018 – There’s a perfect storm brewing with a potential rate hike at the big Fed meeting this week, Facebook at the forefront of the tech wreck and chaos in D.C; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Hires Digital-audit Firm To Investigate Recent User-data Problem — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Chad Pergram: Fox has learned the mtg between Facebook staff & House Judiciary Cmte aides over data mining of accounts in; 04/04/2018 – BREAKING: Facebook raises number of users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal to 87 million; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS MOST IMPORTANT MEASURE USED IS IMPACT; 03/04/2018 – Facebook’s PR Chief Walks Political Tightrope; 09/04/2018 – FB:SECURITY INVESTMENTS TO `SIGNIFICANTLY’ IMPACT PROFITABILITY; 24/04/2018 – Facebook Earnings, for One Quarter, Could Offer Respite — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Cook and Zuck in the middle of a tech titan showdown, the $FB CEO firing back at the $AAPL CEO’s criticisms

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.30 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $495.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 24,015 shares to 74,612 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $17.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matl (NYSE:MLM) by 1,515 shares to 61,966 shares, valued at $12.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Infr Prtr (NYSE:BIP) by 10,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Aerosystems (NYSE:SPR).

