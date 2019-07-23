As At&T (T) Stock Value Rose, Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Boosted Stake; First Financial Maintains Stake in Comcast (CMCSA)

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 38.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 9,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,719 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 25,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $32.13. About 34.92 million shares traded or 23.56% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 29/03/2018 – AT&T Cash Offers to Expire April; 24/04/2018 – FITCH MAINTAINS AT&T’S LONG-TERM IDR ON RATING WATCH NEGATIVE; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Buying Back Bonds as Time Warner Purchase Deadline Looms; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO testifies that the company’s bid for Time Warner would benefit consumers; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Confirms It Paid Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen’s Company For ‘insights’ Into Administration — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES COMCAST’S A3 DEBT RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 29/03/2018 – AT&T REPORTS CASH OFFERS FOR 4 SERIES OF NOTES FOR ALL HOLDERS

First Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) by 255.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp bought 18,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,820 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 7,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $43.85. About 17.16M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST TO ENGAGE W/ SKY COMMITTEE, SEEKS FUTURE RECOMMENDATION; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 09/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.19/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY PLC (“SKY”) BY COMCAST CORPORATION (“COMCAST”); 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 05/03/2018 – FRIES: COMCAST SKY BID MORE ABOUT CONTENT THAN DISTRIBUTION; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: CASH CONSIDERATION FOR SKY IMPLIES £22.0B VALUE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Gw Henssler Ltd has invested 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Private Asset holds 1.9% or 340,087 shares. Foothills Asset Limited holds 1.13% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 46,694 shares. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.99% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.53% or 956,681 shares. 268,461 are owned by Vestor Cap Ltd Liability Company. Adirondack & Management reported 13,206 shares. Dodge & Cox invested 0.5% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Foundry Partners has invested 1.36% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 236,806 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii owns 156,752 shares. Markston Intl Llc owns 468,776 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Spinnaker Tru invested in 92,360 shares. 28.53M are held by Ameriprise Fincl. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Company has invested 0.48% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA) by 1 shares to 124 shares, valued at $37.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) by 5,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,861 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser 1.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $10.21 million activity. Another trade for 275,746 shares valued at $10.21M was sold by COHEN DAVID L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Finance Corporation stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Levin Strategies Limited Partnership invested in 45,479 shares. Stevens Capital Lp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 93,264 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc reported 794,436 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Com owns 272,455 shares. Cambridge Tru accumulated 6,992 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 7,019 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bp Pcl owns 0.76% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 490,000 shares. New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.57% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Twin Capital Mngmt holds 390,520 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. First Commonwealth Pa owns 0.65% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 26,061 shares. Cypress Group owns 18,910 shares. New York-based Olstein Capital Management LP has invested 1.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Seatown Holdg Pte Limited invested 3.36% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

First Financial Corp, which manages about $133.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) by 12,690 shares to 664,258 shares, valued at $27.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.