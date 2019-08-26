As At&T (T) Share Value Rose, Private Wealth Advisors Has Boosted by $313,658 Its Holding; Fil LTD Boosted Its Bce (BCE) Stake by $65.43 Million as Stock Value Rose

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 10.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 10,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 103,851 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 93,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 9.58 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Official Out Over Hiring of Trump’s Lawyer; 10/05/2018 – AT&T deal with Cohen specified providing advice on Time Warner merger -Post; 20/03/2018 – Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a `Big Mistake’; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Spends $6.1B on FirstNet Capital Expenditures in First Quarter; 18/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 04/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Hones In on `No Blackout’ Offer as Time Warner Fix; 18/04/2018 – AT&T: HAS DECIDED TO WITHDRAW PLANNED IPO OF SHRS OF VRIO CORP; 04/04/2018 – At AT&T Trial, Government Sends a Message About Future Deals — Heard on the Street

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 11.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 1.49M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 14.04 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623.53M, up from 12.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $46.2. About 186,158 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 548,721 shares to 310,716 shares, valued at $38.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

