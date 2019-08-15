As At&T (T) Market Valuation Rose, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Upped by $650,101 Its Stake; Efg Asset Management Americas Upped Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holding

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 77.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc bought 20,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 48,145 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 27,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $34.39. About 19.19M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by Randall Stephenson at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 15; 15/03/2018 – TIME WARNER/AT&T DOJ TRIAL IS SAID TO BE DELAYED 2 DAYS: RTRS; 29/03/2018 – AT&T IS SAID TO DEVELOP NETWORKING SWITCH: INFORMATION; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds AT&T, Cuts Apple; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Plans to Introduce WatchTV, a Skinny Package Without Local Programming or Sports-Only Channels; 12/04/2018 – AT&T economist argues Time Warner merger is good for consumers; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 11/05/2018 – Sarah N. Lynch: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 17.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 9,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 66,572 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, up from 56,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $54. About 4.22 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.57 million shares. Regions holds 159,421 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust holds 346,785 shares. Bailard owns 4,273 shares. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,449 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 23,930 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt invested in 0.21% or 6.41M shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 9.02M shares. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.17% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Macquarie Gru has 17.46 million shares. Reynders Mcveigh Management Ltd Com stated it has 7,521 shares. Cordasco Fincl Net stated it has 69 shares. Moreover, Horizon Investments Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 71,642 shares. Hsbc Hldg Plc holds 0.16% or 1.71 million shares in its portfolio. Associated Banc has 517,975 shares.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple (AAPL) Beats on Surprise China Numbers; Plus EA, MDLZ – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Coca-Cola (KO) Beats Q2 Earnings & Sales Estimates, Stock Up – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MondelÄ“z International to Acquire Majority Interest in Perfect Snacks® – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $329.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10,433 shares to 28,110 shares, valued at $6.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 5,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,121 shares, and cut its stake in Rh.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards State Bank Communications reported 515,815 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Thomasville Bancshares reported 0.51% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv holds 0.18% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 14,303 shares. Indiana Trust And Inv Mgmt holds 0.19% or 11,893 shares in its portfolio. Addison has 0.19% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 4 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Com has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Iron Llc reported 0.24% stake. Alps Advisors reported 0.28% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). White Pine Investment Company stated it has 8,316 shares. Smith Salley & Associates has invested 1.81% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Ifrah Financial Incorporated has 0.14% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Savant Cap Ltd holds 69,709 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Stoneridge Inv Prtn Ltd accumulated 131,996 shares. Fiera Corp reported 51,730 shares.