As At&T (T) Stock Value Rose, Goelzer Investment Management Raised Its Holding; Ecolab (ECL) Shareholder Yhb Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $318,560

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 84,035 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.84 million, down from 85,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $206.86. About 821,014 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 27,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 395,618 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.41M, up from 367,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $35.22. About 16.40M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/04/2018 – AT&T Defends Time Warner Deal’s Cost Savings From U.S. Assault; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 09/05/2018 – AT&T paying Trump’s lawyer gobs of cash is a PR nightmare that raises big questions; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Calls Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: SHOULD SEE MORE CUSTOMERS MOVING UP TO UNLIMITED PLAN; 05/03/2018 – FCC: AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order – Memorandum Opinion and Order – Mar 5, 2018; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Time Warner Trial (Correct); 19/04/2018 – US OPPOSES AT&T MOVE TO DISMISS DIRECTV FROM TIME WARNER SUIT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) reported 29,274 shares. Hamel Assoc has invested 0.11% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Keybank National Association Oh reported 2.36M shares. Midas Management holds 1.11% or 82,500 shares. Cullinan Associate holds 161,259 shares. The New York-based Amer Grp has invested 0.3% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Birinyi owns 13,820 shares. Oakworth has 0.2% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Thompson Mgmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 15,760 shares. Wedgewood Investors Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 32,485 shares. Fdx owns 186,396 shares. Bender Robert Associates has 13,722 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Rnc Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 2.31% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Atwood Palmer Inc stated it has 509 shares. Heritage Mngmt owns 588,230 shares.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 26,632 shares to 57,509 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 23,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,985 shares, and cut its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp owns 10,315 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). First Midwest Bank Trust Division reported 3,222 shares. Addenda Cap Inc reported 5,049 shares stake. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 234,877 shares. Wesbanco National Bank has 0.01% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,660 shares. Synovus Corp has 0.14% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moreover, Cornerstone Incorporated has 0.34% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Smith Salley & Associates holds 1,413 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 147,800 shares. Wetherby Asset Incorporated reported 7,785 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Company holds 2,881 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & invested in 0.07% or 4,281 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 1,142 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41M and $638.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 8,570 shares to 9,878 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

