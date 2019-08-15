As At&T (T) Stock Rose, Riggs Asset Managment Company Has Boosted Holding; Ebay (EBAY) Market Valuation Rose While Adage Capital Partners Gp Trimmed Its Holding

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 101.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 69,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 137,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $34.09. About 34.54M shares traded or 19.64% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE DECLINES WERE PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY ADOPTION OF A NEW REVENUE ACCOUNTING STANDARD; 30/04/2018 – Future of AT&T-Time Warner Deal Is in Judge’s Hands; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 16/05/2018 – AT&T Powers Complete Networking for Revisn; 16/04/2018 – AT&T failed on one megadeal and overpaid on the second. Time Warner could be its third strike; 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 `iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 26/03/2018 – Intrigue Pre-Empts Planned Testimony At AT&T-DOJ Antitrust Trial; 16/05/2018 – U.S. net neutrality bill gets enough Senate votes to advance; 25/04/2018 – AT&T slides after-hours; company misses EPS & revenue expectations

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 48,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.11M, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.64. About 6.58M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 30/05/2018 – StubHub Reveals The Top 10 U.S. Music Tours Of Summer 2018; 25/04/2018 – EBAY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 50C TO 52C, EST. 52C; 10/05/2018 – EBay is changing its India strategy by selling its holdings in Flipkart; 24/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS FDA ALSO RECENTLY CONTACTED EBAY TO RAISE CONCERNS OVER SEVERAL LISTINGS FOR JUUL PRODUCTS ON ITS WEBSITE; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Giosis’ Japan Business Deal Expected to Close in 2Q; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees FY EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 02/04/2018 – EBAY: WOMEN 40% OF GLOBAL WORK FORCE IN 2017 VS. 38% IN 2016; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77 million for 19.43 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Seller-Focused Initiatives, Delivery Service Give KeyBanc Higher Confidence In eBay’s Earnings – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “eBay (EBAY) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why eBay (EBAY) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Funko, Citigroup And More – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does eBay Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EBAY) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Financial Gru Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 0.11% or 9.52 million shares. Sei holds 346,466 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Global Thematic Prtn Ltd Llc invested in 3.64% or 2.11 million shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 35,396 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 0.5% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 702,476 shares. Axa stated it has 1.88M shares. First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 144,992 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.19% or 250,431 shares. Texas-based Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 10,947 are owned by Lingohr & Partner Asset Gmbh. Element Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 145,204 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Seizert Cap Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 1.16% or 696,175 shares. Canandaigua Financial Bank And Tru has 0.04% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 5,905 shares. Cleararc Cap stated it has 20,870 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 10,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 23,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).