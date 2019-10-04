As At&T (Call) (T) Valuation Rose, Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding; Eaton Vance Management Lowered Its Position in Edison Intl (EIX) by $9.79 Million as Share Price Rose

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in At&T Inc (Call) (T) by 91.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 30,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $101,000, down from 33,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in At&T Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.31. About 8.40M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/03/2018 – Charles Gasparino: #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED BY AT&T; 03/05/2018 – AT&T says selling DirecTV, Turner would ‘destroy’ value of Time Warner merger; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Looks to Build Out Its Gigabit Network This Year; 15/03/2018 – TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T T.N PURCHASE OF TIME WARNER TWX.N IS LEGAL UNDER ANTITRUST LAW TO BE DELAYED TWO DAYS BECAUSE OF JUDGE’S SCHEDULE; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Made Payments to Michael Cohen’s Consulting Firm in Early 2017; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: AT&T gave Mueller information on payments to Cohen; 20/03/2018 – AT&T Assails Theory of U.S. Time Warner Suit as `Preposterous’

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management analyzed 148,265 shares as the company's stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.20 million, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $74.68. About 387,222 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $573.45 million for 11.74 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mngmt One reported 201,964 shares. The Michigan-based Ls Inv has invested 0.06% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Tompkins Fincl has invested 0.02% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Banque Pictet And Cie Sa invested in 4,000 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.03% or 1,000 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 0.04% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 80,516 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Franklin Res holds 2.84M shares. Valmark Advisers Inc has invested 0.01% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Td Mgmt Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). First Allied Advisory Service Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Clark Capital Mngmt Group Incorporated reported 13,518 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bartlett And Com Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 8 shares. 68,859 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $45.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 50,628 shares to 388,021 shares, valued at $203.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hni Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 58,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $478.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 174,854 shares to 183,354 shares, valued at $10.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 111,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 470,048 shares, and has risen its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL).