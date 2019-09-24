As At&T (T) Shares Rose, Shareholder American Asset Management Has Decreased by $400,521 Its Stake; Duquesne Family Office Holds Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 11,812 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 125,527 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $237.70 million, up from 113,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $22.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1763.07. About 1.70 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – memeorandum: EXCLUSIVE: MPs demand police investigation after Amazon is found selling jihadi recruitment material … (Jake; 15/05/2018 – 24 7.ai Brings Conversational Chatbots to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant; 05/04/2018 – @JimCramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 14/05/2018 – Amazon pledges to include women and minority candidates in board search after shareholder complaint; 26/05/2018 – Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in Oklahoma; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON HAS RESUMED CONSTRUCTION PLANNING FOR SEATTLE OFFICE BUILDING – STATEMENT; 26/05/2018 – 1CloudRoad: Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 16/05/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon is building a `health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend healthcare; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinized

American Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 31.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Asset Management Inc sold 12,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 25,848 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $866,000, down from 37,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Asset Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.65. About 10.34M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/05/2018 – AT&T, Novartis Ties to Cohen Reveal Backdoor Bids to Reach Trump; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HEAD OF EXTERNAL AND LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS BOB QUINN IS RETIRING -MEMO; 19/04/2018 – AT&T’s CEO Finally Gets to State His Case for Time Warner Deal; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BA2 CFR TO VRIO AND ITS PROPOSED UNSECURED NOTES; STABLE OUTLOOK; 20/03/2018 – Start of AT&T-Time Warner trial delayed until Thursday due to bad weather; 27/03/2018 – It’s Official: Public Safety’s Exclusive Communications Platform Comes to Life with Nationwide Launch of the FirstNet Dedicated; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for Possible IPO of Latin America TV Business Vrio; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: PLANNING PREMIUM DTV STREAMING PACKAGE FOR ABOUT $80; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.95% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.85M shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department has 1.44% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 435,646 shares. Pinnacle Prns Incorporated owns 281,614 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. 53,117 are owned by Kistler. Moreover, Middleton And Inc Ma has 0.06% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 10,765 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar accumulated 26,408 shares. Moreover, Bryn Mawr has 0.28% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 152,783 shares. Sigma Counselors invested 0.26% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). State Teachers Retirement System invested in 11.03M shares or 0.94% of the stock. Atlas Browninc owns 42,793 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Corp holds 43,535 shares. Park Circle Co stated it has 4.45% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 94,853 were accumulated by Hallmark Mgmt. Eqis Mngmt Inc reported 0.2% stake. Iberiabank Corporation owns 33,491 shares.

American Asset Management Inc, which manages about $230.00M and $145.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 16,849 shares to 213,633 shares, valued at $28.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 10.01 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

