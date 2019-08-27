As At&T (T) Share Value Rose, Holder Sterneck Capital Management Lowered Position; Dish Network (DISH) Stock Value Declined While Mad River Investors Trimmed Its Holding

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $32.37. About 2.07M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 04/04/2018 – Dish Network: American AWS-3 Wireless II and American AWS-3 Wireless III Units Terminate Management Services Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 08/05/2018 – DISH: SLING TV ADDED 91K USERS FOR TOTAL OF 2.3M UP FROM 1.7; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B; 21/04/2018 – DJ DISH Network Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISH); 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review

Sterneck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 30.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterneck Capital Management Llc sold 17,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 39,585 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 56,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterneck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.72. About 27.28 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – JUDGE RICHARD LEON ALSO SAID AT&T TRIAL COULD LAST SIX TO EIGHT WEEKS; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 30/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Financial Officer Provides an Update at Cowen Conference; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HON HAI 2317.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$277.8 BLN; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC SAYS “IMPACT OF THE USF CHANGE WAS TO DECREASE OPERATING REVENUES AND EXPENSES APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION IN 2018”; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for Potential IPO of Vrio Corp. Holding Company for DIRECTV Latin Americ; 16/04/2018 – A failure to buy Time Warner could be seen as strike three for Stephenson after failing at T-Mobile deal and overpaying for DirecTV; 21/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ACER 2353.TW SAYS 2017 AFTER-TAX NET PROFIT AT T$2.8 BLN; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – IS HOPEFUL CO CAN RETURN TO WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A COMPARABLE BASIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$18.1 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability owns 156 shares. Rampart Mgmt Commerce Limited Liability Co holds 16,243 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 573,017 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Board. Moody State Bank Tru Division reported 0% stake. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Arrowmark Colorado Holding Llc reported 25,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Andra Ap reported 0.21% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 327,199 shares. Moreover, Macquarie has 0% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Co has 0.01% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 800 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 15,665 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Inc has 0.54% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0% stake. Swiss Bancorp invested in 763,809 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29 million and $112.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01M shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16.07 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Ortolf Tom A, worth $348,700.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UAL, VMC, DISH – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Google-Dish vs. T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mario Gabelli Comments on DISH Network Corp – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Add Up The Parts: IVE Could Be Worth $129 – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 26, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Tuesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Freeport-McMoran, AT&T and Advanced Micro Devices – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: It Helps To Lose Customers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes Perfect Sense – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle: The 21% Yield Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T’s Advertising Business Is Extremely Underestimated – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory accumulated 415,979 shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri invested in 0.43% or 125,801 shares. 9,535 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. R G Niederhoffer Mgmt accumulated 18,400 shares. Canal Ins holds 320,000 shares or 3.41% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.31% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Intrust Financial Bank Na has 0.85% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Lc owns 304,739 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 6,619 are held by Albert D Mason. Princeton Strategies Group Lc accumulated 0.28% or 33,056 shares. Essex Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 48,052 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc holds 0% or 27 shares in its portfolio. City Hldgs reported 134,462 shares. Security National Trust reported 0.93% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Company invested in 25,288 shares.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.23 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.