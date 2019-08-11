As At&T (T) Stock Price Rose, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Lifted Holding; Cypress Capital Management Wy Decreased Position in Intel (INTC) by $541,501

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 98.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 10,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 131 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7,000, down from 10,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 24.98M shares traded or 9.82% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 14/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Vice Chairman Warner Urges WH to Make Security Clearance Reform a Top Priority; 09/05/2018 – Intel’s A.I. Director Singer Lays Out the Vision for Deep Learning — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Home; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES FILES SECOND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTEL; 02/04/2018 – $INTC $AAPL Apple plans to move away from Intel chips; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Confirmation Hearing for Gina Haspel to Head CIA; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Ho; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO EXPECTS FULL YEAR TAX RATE OF 13 PERCENT, ONE POINT LOWER THAN PRIOR ESTIAMTE – CFO, CONF CALL

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 77.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc bought 20,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 48,145 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 27,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.38B market cap company. It closed at $34.54 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 `iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 15/03/2018 – JUDGE RICHARD LEON ALSO SAID AT&T TRIAL COULD LAST SIX TO EIGHT WEEKS; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 25/04/2018 – AT&T sinks following revenue, EPS miss; 12/03/2018 – Buy Time Warner because there will be a bidding war for assets like HBO if AT&T deal is blocked: UBS; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: 5G PHONES AND TABLETS COMING SOMETIME IN 2019; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 20/03/2018 – Mercury News: Pac-12 Networks president Mark Shuken: On equity options, the secure “fortress,” AT&T negotiations and looming; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – REITERATED THAT COMPANY EXPECTS ANNUALIZED COST SYNERGIES OF $1.5 BLN BY END OF THIRD YEAR AFTER CLOSE

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: INTC, BGS, JNJ – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intel (INTC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intel, Lenovo partner on HPC and AI – Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Overtakes Pfizer as Most Shorted Dow Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Puzo Michael J invested 3.47% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 1.3% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Vantage Investment Ptnrs Llc reported 192,061 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Orleans Cap Mngmt La stated it has 1.77% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1.70 million shares. Callahan Advsrs Limited Co, Texas-based fund reported 289,073 shares. Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 197,144 shares. Argyle Management Incorporated owns 124,240 shares for 2.56% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 7.41M shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers, Arizona-based fund reported 824,878 shares. Heritage Wealth has invested 0% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt owns 131,518 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 460,954 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.88% stake. Moreover, Guardian Inv Management has 5.38% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $74.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 4,227 shares to 31,298 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 84,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,794 shares, and has risen its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ABR).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.74 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.