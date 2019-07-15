As At&T (T) Market Value Rose, Holder Advisory Alpha Lifted Its Stake; Covalent Partners Has Upped Its Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Position by $1.04 Million as Shares Rose

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 163.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 345,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, up from 210,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $864.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.0699 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3801. About 8.70M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 53.42% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 1,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,317 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 billion, up from 37,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.68. About 10.12 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/03/2018 – OPENING STATEMENTS IN THE TRIAL TO DECIDE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER WERE DELAYED UNTIL THURSDAY BECAUSE OF BAD WEATHER IN WASHINGTON; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: HIGHER PHONE UPGRADE RATES ARE `HISTORY’; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects to Invest $25 Billion in Capital in 2018, or $23 Billion Net of Expected FirstNet Reimbursements; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.85; 11/05/2018 – Dealbook: AT&T’s C.E.O. Regretted Paying Michael Cohen: DealBook Briefing; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 09/04/2018 – Sharp Tongue and Pencil: Meet the Judge Presiding Over the Government’s Case Against AT&T; 10/04/2018 – MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Time Warner Doesn’t Need AT&T Deal to Succeed — Heard on the Street; 11/05/2018 – Saqib: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sonata Group Inc has 0.43% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 18,379 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Mgmt has invested 0.12% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lakeview Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.64% or 85,315 shares in its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.13% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Heartland Consultants Inc owns 46,138 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsr Ltd holds 0.76% or 3.63 million shares in its portfolio. Portland Global Advisors Limited Liability has 7,059 shares. Glenmede Tru Na owns 0.19% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.35 million shares. Huber Cap Management Limited Liability has 147,589 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd owns 2.25 million shares. Bank & Trust Of The West accumulated 64,644 shares. Architects Incorporated holds 3,370 shares. Kansas-based Intrust Commercial Bank Na has invested 0.85% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 143,826 are held by Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability. Guild Inv has 2.65% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07 million and $276.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXL) by 1,544 shares to 42,191 shares, valued at $2.78 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity (FENY) by 86 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,107 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Finance Serv Inc owns 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 50,227 shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc) stated it has 77,265 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The New York-based Teton has invested 0.01% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Qs Investors reported 0% stake. Aperio Group Inc Ltd holds 1.26M shares. Bridgeway Mgmt Inc accumulated 1.05M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Co invested in 0% or 169,487 shares. Glenmede Na accumulated 217 shares. Prudential Fincl invested in 0% or 511,251 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 204 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) or 221,689 shares. Corecommodity Lc accumulated 258,613 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.02% or 1.40 million shares. Gp One Trading Lp has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 90,638 shares.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $359,065 activity.

