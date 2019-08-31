As At&T (T) Share Value Rose, Grassi Investment Management Has Increased Position; Corecommodity Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Hollyfrontier (HFC) by $330,113

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in At&T (T) by 1927.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 280,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 295,382 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.26M, up from 14,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 20.42 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – U.S. Makes Final Pitch to Judge to Block AT&T’s Time Warner Deal; 30/04/2018 – Judge in AT&T-Time Warner Case Sets June 12 Hearing to Announce Ruling on Deal; 07/05/2018 – RT @JCMcCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 04/04/2018 – AT&T JUDGE ASKS ABOUT CHANGING TURNER ARBITRATION OFFER; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS WASHINGTON TEAM’S VETTING FAILED; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ witness says AT&T-Time Warner merger could cost customers millions; 11/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs New Crown Castle Agreement to Speed FirstNet Buildout; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Launches Public-Safety Core, FirstNet Subscribers to Transition by May; 15/03/2018 – AT&T Antitrust Trial to Last Twice as Long as Initial Estimate

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 22.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 6,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 23,735 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 30,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 1.31M shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q PRODUCTION 415,260 B/D; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Net $268.1M; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-All Lyondell Houston refinery units restart after outage; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP – ISSUES STATEMENT ON PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO, LAMAR NORSWORTHY; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Statement on the Passing of Former Chairman and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: In the Process of Determining the Scope of the Damage Resulting From the Fire; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER `PLEASED’ BY RFS DEVELOPMENTS FROM WASHINGTON; 07/03/2018 U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) by 6,995 shares to 48,445 shares, valued at $9.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 37,507 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,590 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 85,470 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.82% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.97% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Co has invested 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hollencrest Capital Management invested in 20,533 shares or 0.08% of the stock. L And S owns 0.07% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 17,137 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.32% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Brown Advisory Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 415,979 shares. Moreover, Godsey & Gibb Assoc has 0.06% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 12,213 shares. 23,065 were reported by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ls Investment Advsr Lc has 541,290 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Bailard holds 0.23% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 116,930 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 81.56M shares. Moreover, Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt has 2.09% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma accumulated 9,266 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $124,300 activity.

