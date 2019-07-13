As At&T (T) Valuation Rose, Telos Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $460,691; Companhia Paranaense Energ C (ELP) Stock Price Rose While Blackrock Upped Its Position

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 38.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 14,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,770 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $745,000, down from 38,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 21.45M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – AT&T Helping Citizens Bank with Digital Branch Transformation; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Launch Of Vrio Corp.’s Initial Public Offering; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 11/05/2018 – Dealbook: AT&T’s C.E.O. Regretted Paying Michael Cohen: DealBook Briefing; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: HIRING MICHAEL COHEN WAS `BAD MISTAKE’; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – PLANS TO REACH 500 MARKETS WITH 5G EVOLUTION BY END OF 2018

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense Energ C (ELP) by 13.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 127,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, up from 965,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Companhia Paranaense Energ C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.18. About 463,345 shares traded. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) has risen 70.37% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ELP News: 25/04/2018 – COPEL POSTPONES RESTART OF UHE COLIDER HYDROPOWER UNIT BY 1 MO; 09/04/2018 – COPEL SAYS IURK’S CEO APPOINTMENT PENDING BOARD APPROVAL; 23/03/2018 COPEL SAYS CO. TO MISS DEADLINE TO REPORT 2017 EARNINGS; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: COPEL DELAYS START OF UHE COLIDER HYDROPOWER UNIT 1 MO; 13/04/2018 – COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA CPLE6.SA – COPEL REPORTED AN EBITDA OF R$521.8 MLN IN 4Q17, A 317.6% INCREASE OVER R$124.9 MLN VERIFIED IN 4Q16; 16/05/2018 – Copel records EBITDA of R$767.8 million in the first quarter; 13/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Shire plc, Bank Of Montreal, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, Pearson, Bar; 14/05/2018 – Report 20 – F; 12/04/2018 – COPEL REFILED 2016 RESULTS W/ PROVISIONS, OTHER ADJUSTMENTS; 09/04/2018 – COPEL SAYS CONTROLLING HOLDER APPOINTS JONEL IURK CEO

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI) by 12,865 shares to 14.58 million shares, valued at $428.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 86,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.84M shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57B for 9.35 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indiana Tru Invest Mngmt has 11,893 shares. Grassi Investment Management owns 295,382 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation holds 0.21% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 29,911 shares. Lafayette Inc accumulated 0.23% or 19,666 shares. Altfest L J & Co Incorporated holds 0.35% or 21,490 shares. Davenport Limited Liability Company stated it has 310,502 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Hilton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 4,512 shares. Harbour Limited Liability Corp owns 0.5% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 21,585 shares. Logan Capital reported 800,800 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp has 0.63% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 988,351 shares. Washington Com stated it has 461,984 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. 125,450 were accumulated by Paradigm Asset Mgmt Lc. Parkside Natl Bank And reported 26,789 shares. Nomura Holdings Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. Windsor Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.58% or 39,113 shares.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,275 shares to 102,259 shares, valued at $5.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 19,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

