As At&T (T) Share Value Rose, Dean Investment Associates Has Lifted by $437,193 Its Holding; Cna Finl (CNA) Holder Corda Investment Management Raised Holding by $803,240 as Share Price Rose

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cna Finl Corp (CNA) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 18,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 328,246 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.23 million, up from 309,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cna Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.95. About 75,151 shares traded. CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) has risen 7.31% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CNA News: 23/05/2018 – CITIGROUP ASKS APOLLO, HELLENIC FOR COOP CLARIFICATIONS: CNA; 30/04/2018 – CNA Financial 1Q Net $291M; 26/04/2018 – CNA FINANCIAL CORP – CNA WILL EMPLOY THEIR SUCCESSION PLAN AND APPOINT AN INTERNAL CANDIDATE TO SUCCEED MENSE; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN PRESIDENT TO NAME KAOHSIUNG MAYOR AS CHIEF AIDE: CNA; 29/05/2018 – Brazilian farmer losses from truckers’ strike reach 6.6 bln reais -CNA; 08/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: China Resources Beer in talks to acquire Heineken’s China business; 30/04/2018 – CNA Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 29/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: German military report Airbus A400M transport still in trouble; 10/04/2018 – CENTRICA CNA BRITISH GAS DEFAULT TARIFFS TO INCREASE; 18/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 14,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 110,021 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, up from 95,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 27.70M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 27/03/2018 – It’s Official: Public Safety’s Exclusive Communications Platform Comes to Life with Nationwide Launch of the FirstNet Dedicated; 09/03/2018 – #BreakingNews — trial briefs on DOJ case to breakup @ATT – @twxcorp due out today and details of government case now @FoxBusiness $T $TWX; 11/05/2018 – AT&T released a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 08/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect a Ruling on June 12 in Suit Brought Against AT&T and Time Warner by U.S. DOJ; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Seven Classes, Affirms One and Places Six Classes Under Review for Possible Downgrade of MSC 2006-T21; 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO Martin to Testify in AT&T Antitrust Trial (Correct); 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HEAD OF EXTERNAL AND LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS BOB QUINN IS RETIRING -MEMO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plexus Corp (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 22,765 shares to 43,425 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wesco International Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 6,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,025 shares, and cut its stake in Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD).

