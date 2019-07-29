As At&T (T) Stock Price Rose, Holder Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Raised Stake; Clearline Capital LP Has Lowered Its Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Position by $1.43 Million; Shares Rose

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 50.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 204,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 201,971 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 406,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $370.65M market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $10.83. About 544,274 shares traded or 79.38% up from the average. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 12.31% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 143.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 21,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,476 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 14,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 29.91M shares traded or 6.80% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 30/03/2018 – HON HAI PRECISION 2317.TW SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$138.7 BLN; 11/05/2018 – David Shepardson: RTRS EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AT&T Receivables Funding LLC March 2018; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Trial Nears Ends With U.S. Antitrust Chief Sounding Upbeat; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q REV. $38.0B, EST. $39.39B; 08/05/2018 – AT&T and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine To Give Girls A Chance To Learn Filmmaking This Summer Through Collaboration With F; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files For Potential IPO Of Minority Stake In DirecTV Latin America — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Cox Executive Warns of ‘Ugly’ Outcome If AT&T Merger Is Approved; 19/03/2018 – Will an AT&T-Time Warner Merger Diminish Competition? (Video)

More notable recent MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energy Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CRR,HAL,TRNX,MEOH,MX.TO – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MagnaChip Semiconductor Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bladex co-leads successful syndication of a US$220,625,000 3-Year Senior Unsecured Term Loan Facility for Unifin – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation: MagnaChip Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for July 30 – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Investment Rech Inc owns 52,210 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited accumulated 82,010 shares. 199,884 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insur Company The. Moreover, Springowl Assoc Ltd Liability has 1.33% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 133,082 shares. Cohen Cap has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Clearline Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Pdts Prtn Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Tower Rech Ltd (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 15,323 shares. S Squared Limited Liability Corp has 257,653 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 25,561 shares. D E Shaw reported 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Menta Capital Ltd Liability holds 30,015 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0% or 11,800 shares. Davenport & Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 107,700 shares in its portfolio.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $191.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 10,406 shares to 71,486 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stars Group Inc by 21,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 139.13% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.58 actual EPS reported by MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% EPS growth.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 18,089 shares to 299 shares, valued at $8,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,630 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Mid (VO).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: The Mass Exodus Continues – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T Inc. – Why I Own Shares For The Long Term – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: A Look At The 2 Key Metrics – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T meets estimates despite subscriber losses – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.