As At&T (T) Market Value Rose, Highlander Capital Management Has Boosted by $492,931 Its Position; Citigroup (C) Share Value Rose While Hourglass Capital Has Increased by $381,858 Its Stake

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 75.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 15,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,887 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 20,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.6. About 16.38M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 17/04/2018 – AT&T subsidiary DirecTV asks to be dropped from antitrust case; 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it cooperated with Russia probe special counsel in Cohen case; 08/05/2018 – AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for ‘insights’ on administration; 30/04/2018 – T, TWX: US v ATT: ruling expected on June 12, Judge Leon said. – ! $T $TWX; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Colossal Flub Still Leaves CEO With More Wins Than Losses; 12/05/2018 – The AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp,” the White House says; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 14/05/2018 – Ascend Capital Adds Time Warner, Exits AT&T, Cuts Mylan: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Noah Shachtman: EXCLUSIVE … It wasn’t just Cohen. AT&T looked to enlist other Trump allies for totally-not-shady consulting; 30/04/2018 – AT&T court fight with the US Justice Department heads into closing arguments

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 6,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 151,871 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45 million, up from 145,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $70.59. About 6.65M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 19/04/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89; 20/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CHIEF ECONOMIST CATHERINE MANN SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 27/03/2018 – ROKU INC ROKU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 29/03/2018 – HSBC to pay $100 mln to end Libor rigging lawsuit in U.S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citigroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (C); 19/04/2018 – US CLO spreads widen as market flooded with supply after risk-retention rollback; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 17/04/2018 – GE SAID TO BE WORKING WITH CITI, CREDIT SUISSE ON JENBACHER; 14/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $32; 10/05/2018 – Sprint at Citi Telecom, Cable, & Media IR Day Tomorrow

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 110,228 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 8.43 million shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Blume Cap Mngmt holds 48,043 shares. Iberiabank accumulated 19,629 shares. Bourgeon Cap Mgmt Lc has 23,600 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Ltd Com invested in 1.07% or 267,232 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advsrs holds 15,830 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 150,581 shares. The New York-based Cobblestone Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lourd Cap Llc holds 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 5,436 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter reported 46,332 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Primecap Mngmt Company Ca accumulated 0.27% or 5.90M shares. Connable Office accumulated 0.94% or 77,844 shares. Eqis Capital invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citi joins banks toning down Q2 expectations – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup suspended from some Japan bond auctions – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “5 Contrarian Dividend Stocks to Buy With the Market Fully Valued – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fed doesn’t object to all 18 banks’ capital plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Synthetic Biologics Regains Compliance with NYSE American Continued Listing Standards – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $343.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18,760 shares to 232,860 shares, valued at $12.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,336 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $161.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle Sa (NSRGY) by 4,600 shares to 12,662 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,984 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).