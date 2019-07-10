As At&T (T) Stock Price Rose, Beacon Financial Group Has Upped Its Position; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shareholder 13D Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.41 Million as Share Value Rose

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 4161.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 1.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.43M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, up from 33,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 8.83 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 16/04/2018 – AT&T failed on one megadeal and overpaid on the second. Time Warner could be its third strike; 25/04/2018 – AT&T NEW WIRELESS SERVICE INTERESTING IN PLACES W/NO FIBER: AMX; 29/05/2018 – AT&T and Google Cloud Team Up to Connect Customers to the Cloud; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 10/05/2018 – AT&T, Novartis Ties to Cohen Reveal Backdoor Bids to Reach Trump; 11/05/2018 – Jonathan Landay: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON DECLINES TO ANSWER QUESTION ABOUT POSSIBLE ‘PLAN B’ IF JUDGE BLOCKS MERGER WITH TIME WARNER, CITES REQUEST FROM JUDGE NOT TO COMMENT; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: HIGHER PHONE UPGRADE RATES ARE `HISTORY’

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.28 million, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $68.73. About 487,567 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc; 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 14,322 shares to 45,982 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 7,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,902 shares, and cut its stake in Procter Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 130,410 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 2,740 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va owns 65,326 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Rdl Inc, Virginia-based fund reported 30,628 shares. Doliver Lp reported 9,761 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt has invested 1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). New Jersey-based Mercer Cap Advisers has invested 0.58% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Financial Consulate Incorporated stated it has 0.25% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The Vermont-based Of Vermont has invested 0.99% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 2.35M shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Llc reported 0.29% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Steinberg Asset Mgmt has invested 1.27% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). West Oak Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 1,200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 721,024 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. 35.73M were reported by Fmr Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.63 million for 78.10 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00M and $332.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4,779 shares to 117,532 shares, valued at $11.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 28,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 709,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 185,895 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 118,690 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Lc stated it has 3,627 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). D E Shaw And has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 5.35M were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc. Tower Capital Limited Com (Trc) reported 2,128 shares. Paloma Partners invested in 20,375 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Adams Natural Fund Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 90,500 shares. Pacific Global Invest Management holds 0.22% or 14,555 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Amer Int Gru Inc Inc accumulated 9,146 shares. Macquarie Limited owns 2.45 million shares. Strs Ohio invested in 2,617 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 1.32 million shares.

