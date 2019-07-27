As At&T (T) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Gruss & Co Decreased Stake by $1.40 Million; Cannell Peter B & Company Trimmed Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (SPR) Stake by $2.86 Million

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 31,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 258,120 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.63M, down from 289,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $75.48. About 994,201 shares traded or 5.38% up from the average. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 2.05% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 22/05/2018 – IG ANALYSIS: Spirit AeroSystems, US Bank Pay Minimal Concessions; 02/05/2018 – SPR NEEDS TWO YEARS TO PLAN FOR NEW 737, A320NEO RATE HIKES; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Close to Buying Asco Industries for $650M; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 40 ENGINEERS WORKING ON BOEING `797′ CONCEPTS; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO LOOKING `AGGRESSIVELY’ AT POTENTIAL ACQUISITIONS; 10/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Joint Venture Specializes in Composite Components Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Baa3 Spirit Aerosystems Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Is Stable; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV BY 20%; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BUILDING 737 AT 52 JET MONTHLY RATE; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEES DEFENSE SALES GROWING TO 10-15% FROM 5% TODAY

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, down from 82,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 32.89M shares traded or 17.42% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/03/2018 – Charles Gasparino: Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s; 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$14.68 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 17/04/2018 – Light Reading’s Big Communications Event Brings Telco Leaders Together in Austin; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement for Potential IPO of Minority Stake in DIRECTV Latin Amer; 30/03/2018 – Asurion Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: PLANNING PREMIUM DTV STREAMING PACKAGE FOR ABOUT $80; 12/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Makes 366 Times The Average Worker — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT FULLY COOPERATED WITH MUELLER RE COHEN: CNBC; 06/03/2018 – John Stephens, AT&T CFO, Discusses Plans for 2018 at Deutsche Bank Conference

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77B and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 201,265 shares to 329,700 shares, valued at $18.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mfa Financial Inc (NYSE:MFA) by 989,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity National Information (NYSE:FIS).

Analysts await Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 4.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.63 per share. SPR’s profit will be $175.86M for 11.10 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.19% EPS growth.

