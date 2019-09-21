As At&T (T) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Hengehold Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position; Bruni J V & Company Has Upped Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Market Valuation Rose

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 17.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 11,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 78,421 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63 million, up from 66,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.07 million shares traded or 141.32% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR LOBBYING REPORT AND INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN WERE DEFEATED; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS HE TAKES RESPONSIBILITY FOR FAILURE IN VETTING PROCESS WITH COHEN HIRE -MEMO; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 28/03/2018 – AT&T faces $1.1bn in payouts over Time Warner bid funding; 06/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-18481 -Anita Lee against AT&T Michigan – Evidentiary hearing March 22, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 29/03/2018 – Time Warner Attacks U.S. Data Underpinning AT&T Merger Suit; 08/05/2018 – AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for ‘insights’ on administration; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says in Memo Hiring Michael Cohen Was `Big Mistake’; 09/05/2018 – Novartis and AT&T Spoke to Mueller’s Office About Payments to Michael Cohen

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2871.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 91,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 94,380 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.18M, up from 3,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17 million shares traded or 186.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 09/04/2018 – Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own, including support of employees and executives from American Airlines and Disney; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.