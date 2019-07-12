As At&T (T) Stock Value Rose, Huber Capital Management Has Lifted by $745,612 Its Position; Brigade Capital Management LP Upped Constellium Nv (CSTM) Stake by $602,000 as Stock Price Rose

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 19.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 24,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 147,589 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63M, up from 123,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.52. About 7.17M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/03/2018 – Mexico’s wholesale mobile network launches without major carriers; 11/05/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo scoop w/@davidshephardson; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments Trump lawyer more than reported — source familiar; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 09/03/2018 – AT&T Ridicules U.S. Merger Suit Over 45-Cent Price Increase; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 19/03/2018 – COMPAL ELECTRONICS SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET OPERATING INCOME AT T$887.7 BLN; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Colossal Flub Still Leaves CEO With More Wins Than Losses

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 86,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03 million, up from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.28. About 127,285 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 262,125 shares to 705,000 shares, valued at $13.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diebold Nxdf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 141,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 750,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $944.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cno Finl Group Inc by 520,925 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $20.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 298,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,975 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).