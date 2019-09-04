As At&T (T) Market Valuation Rose, Bragg Financial Advisors Lowered Position; Boston Common Asset Management Has Raised Its Position in Target Com (TGT) by $749,200

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corp Com (TGT) by 33.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 9,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 37,510 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 28,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $106.93. About 618,017 shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Net $1.1B; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 03/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Expand Same-Day Delivery in the Midwest and South; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS NO TRUTH TO REPORT ON TARGET CORP AND KROGER CO MULLING MERGER; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE DIGITAL CHANNEL SALES GREW 28 PERCENT AND CONTRIBUTED 1.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS OF COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH; 06/03/2018 – Target: 4Q Traffic Growth Reflects Healthy Increases in Stores, Digital Channels; 23/03/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target $TGT And Kroger $KG Mull A Merger; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 4Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.38; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Target Corporation at ‘A-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 29.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 29,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 71,883 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, down from 101,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $257.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.46. About 3.14M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – AT&T Witness Attacks U.S. Merger Case as `Theoretically Unsound’; 07/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: CBRE frontrunner to win leasing assignment for Icahn’s AT&T tower; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 20/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner: sob story; 06/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS EXPIRED AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen Deal Was Mistake (Video); 02/04/2018 – Tech Mahindra Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for Potential IPO of Vrio Corp. Holding Company for DIRECTV Latin Americ; 25/04/2018 – AT&T sinks following revenue, EPS miss

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $770.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd American De (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 11,476 shares to 116,714 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airls Co Com (NYSE:LUV) by 31,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,370 shares, and cut its stake in Albemarle Corp Com (NYSE:ALB).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.83B for 9.43 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lafayette reported 19,666 shares. Wisconsin-based Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi has invested 0.03% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Exchange Capital Mngmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 17,603 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs stated it has 28.67M shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 19.40M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. United Asset Strategies holds 0.56% or 76,049 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Headinvest Ltd has 0.22% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 24,858 shares. 35 were accumulated by Inr Advisory Services. Zwj Counsel Incorporated holds 2.05% or 793,041 shares. Quadrant Cap Management Ltd Liability Com invested 1.25% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Atwood And Palmer holds 0% or 509 shares. Arbor Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 11,298 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Inc Id owns 7,383 shares. Harvey Investment Co Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Monroe Bank & Trust And Mi holds 0.47% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 46,407 shares.

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $960.65M and $769.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,005 shares to 26,509 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 18,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,466 shares, and has risen its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (NYSE:SJI).