As At&T (T) Shares Rose, Kanawha Capital Management Raised Its Holding; Blb&B Advisors Stake in Dollar Gen New (DG) Lifted by $1.14 Million

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T (T) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 10,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 219,509 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 208,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 21.45M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit May 15; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 04/04/2018 – AT&T JUDGE ASKS ABOUT CHANGING TURNER ARBITRATION OFFER; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 08/03/2018 – Charles Gasparino: #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT FULLY COOPERATED WITH MUELLER RE COHEN: CNBC; 30/03/2018 – AT&T INC T.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – IS HOPEFUL CO CAN RETURN TO WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A COMPARABLE BASIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 41.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 9,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,795 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, up from 23,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.52. About 1.20M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 69,102 were reported by Wendell David Assocs Incorporated. 340,087 are held by Private Asset Mgmt Inc. Ameriprise Finance reported 0.41% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). B Riley Wealth Inc has 55,882 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.39% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Orrstown Services invested in 22,110 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Old Point Trust And Fincl Services N A holds 157,469 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Fund owns 144,831 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Bowen Hanes And Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lvm Capital Mngmt Mi has 2.87% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Salzhauer Michael holds 0.26% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 17,200 shares. Hills Comml Bank holds 0.09% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 10,809 shares. Glenview Comml Bank Tru Dept owns 1.1% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 82,244 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 239,738 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt invested in 0.74% or 460,434 shares.

