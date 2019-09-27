As At&T (T) Stock Price Rose, Community Bank Of Raymore Has Lifted Holding; Blb&B Advisors Has Upped Its Csx (CSX) Holding by $310,541

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 612,574 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.53M, up from 597,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $37.53. About 10.41 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Seven Classes, Affirms One and Places Six Classes Under Review for Possible Downgrade of MSC 2006-T21; 08/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 30/04/2018 – Judge in AT&T-Time Warner Case Sets June 12 Hearing to Announce Ruling on Deal; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says It Made a `Big Mistake’ Hiring Michael Cohen; 24/05/2018 – Comcast’s Fox Bid to Further Test Antitrust Cops Waging AT&T War; 20/04/2018 – AT&T Accused of Stealing Technology Behind Streaming-News System; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 13/03/2018 – JUDGE DENIES BID BY EX-DOJ OFFICIALS TO INTERVENE IN AT&T CASE

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 4,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 77,981 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.03 million, up from 73,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $69.01. About 720,095 shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 10/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 15/03/2018 – Potomac Shores Train Station Moving Forward Following Signed Agreement Between Virginia DRPT And CSX Transportation; 06/04/2018 – Deceased CSX Chief Hunter Harrison Was Among Top-Paid CEOs; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD `SLIGHT SEQUENTIAL IMPROVEMENT’ ON PRICING EX-COAL; 30/05/2018 – CSX: RAIL INDUSTY IS NOT BEHIND TRUCKS ON AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY; 23/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-FCN, LLC — ACQUISITION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 30/05/2018 – CSX Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $871.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,340 shares to 161,871 shares, valued at $21.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 6,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,977 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 160,187 are owned by Los Angeles Management And Equity. The Maine-based Schroder Inv Mgmt Group Inc has invested 0% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Kings Point Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 2,262 shares. Texas-based Twin Tree LP has invested 0% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Royal Bank Of Canada reported 1.16M shares. Colonial Advisors reported 6,642 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Godshalk Welsh Cap Management owns 12,200 shares. Highlander Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.05% stake. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 11,640 shares. Btr Mngmt holds 0.54% or 37,420 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, Louisiana-based fund reported 38,600 shares. Next Grp Incorporated has 6,438 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Court Place Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 2,668 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp owns 10,095 shares.

