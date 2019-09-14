As At&T Com (T) Share Value Rose, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Lifted by $440,814 Its Holding; Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Has Lowered Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) as Market Valuation Declined

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc bought 13,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 131,354 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40 million, up from 117,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 32.59 million shares traded or 5.57% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – Joe Pompeo: Another tidbit: sources told me an idea was floated in which AT&T retains 80% ownership stake in Turner + spins off; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – WATCHTV WILL BE PRICED AT $15/MONTH BUT WILL BE OFFERED FOR NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE FOR SOME UNLIMITED WIRELESS SUBSCRIBERS; 06/04/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS EXPIRED AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files For Potential IPO Of Minority Stake In DirecTV Latin America — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit May 15; 06/03/2018 – AT&T INC – COMPANIES ARE WORKING THROUGH AT&T FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP SOLUTION; 10/05/2018 – AT&T Is Said to Have Hired Cohen to Work on Time Warner Merger; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen (Video)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 2,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 16,972 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58M, down from 19,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $152.98. About 3.51M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 23/03/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MuleSoft, Inc. Acquisition; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF: HOPE TO HAVE BLOCKCHAIN, CRYPTO SOLUTION; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency Selects Salesforce as Digital Modernization Platform; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer. via @cnbctech; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox Aims to Raise Up to $748 Million in IPO, Salesforce Pact; 08/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $135; 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for cloud software companies; 06/03/2018 – lBlSWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce will likely update its guidance to reflect the MuleSoft deal

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $225.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15,826 shares to 26,153 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

