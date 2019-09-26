As At&T (T) Valuation Rose, Holder American Asset Management Has Cut Position by $400,521; Barry Investment Advisors Decreased Its Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Holding by $435,248; Market Value Rose

Barry Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc sold 19,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 576,204 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.09 million, down from 595,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.84. About 442,386 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 01/05/2018 – STERNLICHT’S STARWOOD IS SAID TO SEEK SALE OF APARTMENTS; 22/03/2018 – U.S. firm Starwood seeks stakes in Austrian property groups; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS CA IMMO OFFER PRICE OF 27.50/SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Agrees To Sell an £830m ($1.1b) Portfolio of U.K. Hotels to Foncière des Régions; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Starwood doesn’t exclude further bids for Austrian stakes; 23/04/2018 – Starwood Energy Group Expands Senior Leadership Team; 01/04/2018 – Victoria Park AB: Victoria Park has received a public cash offer from Starwood Capital Group affiliate; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS IMMOFINANZ OFFER PRICE OF 2.10/SHARE; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP OFFER PRICES ARE IN EUROS

American Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 31.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Asset Management Inc sold 12,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 25,848 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $866,000, down from 37,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Asset Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $37.23. About 6.58 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/03/2018 – JUDGE WEIGHING ARGUMENTS FROM DOJ, AT&T ON DAY 1 OF TRIAL; 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS WASHINGTON POLICY CHIEF QUINN TO RETIRE; 27/03/2018 – It’s Official: Public Safety’s Exclusive Communications Platform Comes to Life with Nationwide Launch of the FirstNet Dedicated; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson says deal needed in content-dependent world; 06/04/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS EXPIRED AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018; 29/03/2018 – AT&T IS SAID TO DEVELOP NETWORKING SWITCH: INFORMATION; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson tells staff in new memo that hiring Michael Cohen was “big mistake,” but; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 22/03/2018 – Moments ago: Time Warner CEO Bewkes talks with CNBC on the way into the first day of the trial over its merger with AT&T, says the companies are aiming to give consumers better programming at lower prices; 15/05/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: @CWAUnion has filed Labor Board charges accusing AT&T of illegally withholding info requested by the

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 1.96% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STWD’s profit will be $140.74M for 12.42 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.90 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.