As At&T (T) Shares Rose, Shareholder Osborne Partners Capital Management Cut Its Position; Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Has Lowered by $24.55 Million as Stock Price Declined

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 215,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 2.51M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.23M, down from 2.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $105.18. About 1.00 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 76.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 37,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 11,728 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $368,000, down from 49,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 26.93 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 17/05/2018 – AT&T and Aira Announce Global Agreement To Unlock IoT for Good; 20/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Launches 5G Foundation Technologies in New Markets; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Paid Trump Lawyer for ‘Insights’ on Administration; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO SPEAKING A MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Was Paying Trump’s Lawyer as Administration Turned Into Foe; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Set to Launch Next-Generation DIRECTV NOW Platform

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.36 earnings per share, up 9.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $913.70 million for 6.03 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.65% EPS growth.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.30 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

