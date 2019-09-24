As At&T (T) Stock Rose, Strategic Financial Services Lowered Its Position; Bank Of New York Mellon Boosted Stake in Ventas (VTR) by $20.48 Million as Valuation Rose

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 301,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 6.85 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $468.34M, up from 6.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $72.05. About 680,796 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 69.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 64,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 27,589 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $925,000, down from 91,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.53. About 11.89M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/04/2018 – AT&T Targets Claims of DOJ’s Star Witness in Time Warner Trial; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Former Trump Lawyer Cohen (Video); 26/04/2018 – Time Warner Doesn’t Need AT&T Deal to Succeed — Heard on the Street; 21/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ACER SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT T$237.3 BLN; 13/03/2018 – TWX, T: Latest twist in DOJ-AT&T case: The government does want AT&T to submit its arbitration offer as evidence. – ! $TWX $T; 16/05/2018 – Top Novartis lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal error; 16/04/2018 – AT&T, U.S. Clash Over No-Blackout Offer at Time Warner Trial; 09/05/2018 – Brian Schwartz: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 15/04/2018 – The Week Ahead: AT&T and Time Warner Chiefs to Testify, and New China Tariffs Brew; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.98 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

