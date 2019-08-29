As At&T (T) Share Price Rose, Westchester Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $387,500; As Weyerhaeuser (WY) Valuation Declined, Holder Cutler Capital Management Has Increased Position

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 485,979 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.24M, down from 498,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $35.14. About 21.23M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Expiration Of Its Private Exchange Offers; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Former Trump Lawyer Cohen (Video); 30/04/2018 – ANTITRUST CHIEF SAYS AT&T’S TIME WARNER DEAL MIGHT BE ALLOWED; 11/05/2018 – AT&T boss says hiring Cohen was `big mistake’; 25/04/2018 – AT&T sinks following revenue, EPS miss; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.6 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Light Reading’s Big Communications Event Brings Telco Leaders Together in Austin; 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it cooperated with Russia probe special counsel in Cohen case; 21/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ACER 2353.TW SAYS 2017 AFTER-TAX NET PROFIT AT T$2.8 BLN; 03/05/2018 – AT&T says selling DirecTV, Turner would ‘destroy’ value of Time Warner merger

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 179,181 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 164,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $26.11. About 2.69 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $2.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XOP) by 194,900 shares to 886,700 shares, valued at $27.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arris International Plc by 217,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc..

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.35 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.