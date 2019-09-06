As At&T (Call) (T) Stock Rose, Masters Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position; As Texas Instruments (TXN) Valuation Rose, Bbva Compass Bancshares Increased Position by $715,394

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (Call) (T) by 35.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 705,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 2.71M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.86 million, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $36.17. About 3.64M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T slides after-hours; company misses EPS & revenue expectations; 29/03/2018 – AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY AT T$32.4 BLN; 30/04/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Deal at Crossroads as Judge Hears Final Pitches; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: AT&T gave Mueller information on payments to Cohen; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs Third Tower Deal to Contribute to FirstNet Buildout; 15/03/2018 – JUDGE RICHARD LEON ALSO SAID AT&T TRIAL COULD LAST SIX TO EIGHT WEEKS; 24/04/2018 – AT&T and CitySwitch Sign Deal for Building, Leasing New Cell Towers Beginning in 2018; 15/03/2018 – TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T T.N PURCHASE OF TIME WARNER TWX.N IS LEGAL UNDER ANTITRUST LAW TO BE DELAYED TWO DAYS BECAUSE OF JUDGE’S SCHEDULE; 29/03/2018 – AT&T IS SAID TO DEVELOP NETWORKING SWITCH: INFORMATION

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 34.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 6,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 26,390 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, up from 19,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $127.29. About 188,844 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39

