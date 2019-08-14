As At&T (T) Market Valuation Rose, First Financial Bank – Trust Division Boosted Holding by $333,591; As Suncor Energy New (SU) Shares Declined, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Trimmed Its Stake

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 10,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 189,102 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 178,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.86. About 31.26 million shares traded or 8.22% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 24/04/2018 – FITCH MAINTAINS AT&T’S LONG-TERM IDR ON RATING WATCH NEGATIVE; 21/03/2018 – AT&T’s Advantage Over the Justice Department — Barron’s Blog; 30/03/2018 – Time Warner Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/03/2018 – U.S. appeals court in San Francisco will hear net neutrality appeal; 08/05/2018 – AT&T, U.S. Take Last Shots Over Time Warner as Judge Weighs Deal; 30/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Synacor, Inc. (SYNC) & Lead Plaint; 29/03/2018 – The Information: Exclusive: AT&T is developing a hardware device, called a switch, that handles the movement of traffic across; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Expiration Of Its Cash Offers; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T, TIME WARNER INC SAW U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ANTITRUST LAWSUIT COMING, WERE PREPARED TO LITIGATE

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 121,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.64 million, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.67. About 7.19M shares traded or 123.50% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 79,353 shares to 254,853 shares, valued at $16.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 2.03 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 16.44% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $951.45M for 11.75 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr Unit (MDY) by 1,636 shares to 34,323 shares, valued at $11.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,521 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (ITOT).

