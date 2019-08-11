As At&T (T) Shares Rose, Holder Oakmont Partners Upped Its Holding; As Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Share Price Declined, Legacy Private Trust Decreased Stake

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 392.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 30,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 38,434 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 7,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.38 billion market cap company. It closed at $34.54 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – JUDGE HOLDS CONFIDENTIAL TALKS WITH U.S., AT&T LAWYERS; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Chief Attacks Lawsuit to Block Time Warner Merger; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 19/04/2018 – Cradlepoint Invited to Participate in the AT&T Hackathon Focused on Public Safety; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR: Will Better Cash Flow, Leverage Preserve AT&T Rtg?; 18/03/2018 – Antitrust showdown with AT&T will resonate across all sectors; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen (Video); 11/05/2018 – AT&T releases a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 17.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 2,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 14,303 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, down from 17,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $137.27. About 521,370 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60; 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.30 TO $8.50

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $502.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,658 shares to 4,327 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Quality Muncp Income (NAD) by 27,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,286 shares, and cut its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (NYSE:PMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Inv Mngmt Inc has 158,000 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability reported 1.06% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Agf Invs America Inc reported 61,584 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited accumulated 0.23% or 72,640 shares. Rock Point Lc invested in 0.1% or 6,495 shares. Intact Invest Mgmt accumulated 457,100 shares. Moreover, Community Bank & Trust Na has 1.52% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 239,440 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.93% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 181,187 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Management holds 4.78 million shares or 2.33% of its portfolio. Foundry Prns Ltd Company reported 1.08M shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Crestwood Advsr Limited Co owns 43,181 shares. 623,234 are owned by Reaves W H &. 92,762 were reported by Koshinski Asset Inc. Oakwood Mngmt Lc Ca, California-based fund reported 125,889 shares.

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $306.52M for 16.99 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual EPS reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.06% negative EPS growth.

