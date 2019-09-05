As At&T (T) (T) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Curbstone Financial Management Has Trimmed by $544,918 Its Stake; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shares Declined, Iowa State Bank Upped Position

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) (T) by 28.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 17,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 45,162 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 62,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc. (T) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $261.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $35.72. About 20.70 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH PREMIUM STREAMING EXPERIENCE THAT WILL COMPETE WITH TRADITIONAL LINEAR TV PRODUCTS FOR IN-HOME USE; 25/04/2018 – AT&T NEW WIRELESS SERVICE INTERESTING IN PLACES W/NO FIBER: AMX; 11/04/2018 – AT&T INC – IN ADDITION TO MACRO SITES, NEW DEAL COVERS SMALL CELL DEPLOYMENTS; 13/03/2018 – AT&T’s $1 billion global retraining effort is a bold response to US skills gap; 06/04/2018 – AT&T’s Bond Exchange Makes Small Dent in Costs It Wanted to Cut; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Cites Current Market Conditions; 22/03/2018 – AT&T Would Use Time Warner as a `Weapon,’ Justice Dept. Says; 30/04/2018 – Future of AT&T-Time Warner Deal Is in Judge’s Hands; 08/05/2018 – AT&T, U.S. Take Last Shots Over Time Warner as Judge Weighs Deal; 15/05/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O – AT&T AND TIME WARNER, l CERTAINLY DIDN’T EXPECT THAT DEAL TO BE SUBJECT TO THE SITUATION IT’S IN NOW-CEO, CONF CALL

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28,362 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 18,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.61B market cap company. The stock increased 3.97% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.98. About 11.01M shares traded or 5.97% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.50 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T’s Stock Still Has Further To Rise – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FirstNet, 5 Years And $6.5 Billion For AT&T – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Telecoms, state AGs form pact to stop robocalls – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s A Reason To Own Microsoftâ€™s Stock: Its Red-Hot Cloud Computing Business – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

