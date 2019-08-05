As At&T (T) Stock Price Rose, Nbt Bank N A Has Boosted Position by $431,365; As Realpage (RP) Stock Price Declined, Highvista Strategies Decreased Position by $510,000

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 57,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, down from 66,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $58.62. About 212,353 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 13,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 124,692 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, up from 110,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 7.20 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 13/03/2018 – AT&T rejects DOJ’s fee-hike claim; 02/04/2018 – Tech Mahindra Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 30/04/2018 – Future of AT&T-Time Warner Deal Is in Judge’s Hands; 29/03/2018 – Twelve pct of cable customers would switch if Turner went dark, court hears; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 15/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial delayed two days; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Looks to Develop Next-Generation Streaming Video Platform and Targeted Advertising Capabilities; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Cites Current Market Conditions; 14/05/2018 – Ascend Capital Adds Time Warner, Exits AT&T, Cuts Mylan: 13F

Highvista Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.88B and $122.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,500 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $618,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 70,313 shares. Atwood And Palmer holds 150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 66,521 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase. Dana Advisors stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Vanguard has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Oak Ltd Oh invested in 3,625 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kornitzer Ks invested 0.38% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). American Century holds 0.21% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 3.44 million shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 5,063 shares. Shannon River Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 2.52% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 237,878 shares. Blair William Il has 0.07% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 201,649 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 86,202 shares. Stockbridge Limited Liability Company invested 8.28% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 9,867 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Co owns 763,966 shares.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $50.37 million activity.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 414 shares to 2,322 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,080 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Inv Ser Inc has invested 0.09% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 13,108 are owned by Northrock Prns Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Arete Wealth Advsrs Lc has 0.51% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 77,194 shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited Company has 0.14% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 81,930 shares. Moreover, Aull & Monroe Inv has 2.35% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Virginia-based Yorktown Research has invested 0.7% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Columbia Asset Management has invested 1.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 106,951 are owned by Intrust Fincl Bank Na. 408,435 were reported by Aviance Capital Mgmt Ltd. The Georgia-based Southeast Asset Advsrs Inc has invested 0.14% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.69% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Westwood Holdg Group reported 1.64% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Windward Ca holds 0.87% or 217,724 shares. Permanens Lp owns 776 shares. 69,926 were reported by Kwmg Ltd Liability.

