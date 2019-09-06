As At&T (T) Share Price Rose, Linscomb & Williams Upped Its Position; As Pepsico (PEP) Valuation Rose, Intrust Bank Na Has Trimmed Holding

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 2,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 47,875 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87 million, down from 50,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $135.98. About 4.91 million shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 17,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 171,393 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, up from 154,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 21.29M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – Time Warner Doesn’t Need AT&T Deal to Succeed — Heard on the Street; 28/03/2018 – Turner Cites AT&T’s Trove of Customer Data in Defense of Merger; 16/04/2018 – AT&T, U.S. Clash Over No-Blackout Offer at Time Warner Trial; 25/04/2018 – AT&T sinks following revenue, EPS miss; 06/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS EXPIRED AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 09/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: BREAKING … AT&T has released its pre-trial briefing. In it they assert that the model the DOJ is using to; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Confirms It Paid Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen’s Company For ‘insights’ Into Administration — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – TIME WARNER/AT&T DOJ TRIAL IS SAID TO BE DELAYED 2 DAYS: RTRS

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,509 shares to 851,729 shares, valued at $68.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Core S&P Scp Etf (IJR) by 8,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,745 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Emg Mkt Etf (EEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Court Place Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 101,816 shares. 53.13 million are owned by Morgan Stanley. 8.99 million were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. California Employees Retirement reported 0.88% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Saybrook Capital Nc has 15,709 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. 4.03M were accumulated by Asset Management One. Tirschwell And Loewy Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cullen Mgmt Limited Liability has 1.82 million shares. Hillsdale Investment has 50 shares. Chemical Bancorporation holds 0.71% or 200,205 shares in its portfolio. Rice Hall James Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Weik Cap has 23,850 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Wedgewood, Missouri-based fund reported 23,750 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 1.16 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Georgia-based Acg Wealth has invested 0.25% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Allergan: Why I Like This AbbVie Target – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Revisiting A Home-Run Trade For AT&T’s Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing ATT (NYSE:T), The Stock That Dropped 18% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T updates on FirstNet buildout – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Hldgs invested in 90,845 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Dupont Mngmt accumulated 113,913 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability holds 200,397 shares. Davis R M has 347,400 shares. Paw Capital Corporation accumulated 5,500 shares. Davidson Inv Advsr has invested 2.19% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fairview Cap Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Northeast Consultants Inc invested 0.3% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Oxbow Advsrs Lc holds 0.16% or 10,749 shares. Moreover, Spears Abacus Advsrs Llc has 0.29% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Lc reported 93,262 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 541,052 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 1.35 million shares. Kornitzer Management Ks accumulated 1.04% or 471,330 shares.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $392.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8,705 shares to 15,950 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.66 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Pepsi’s Earnings Say About PEP, The Economy, And The Market – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Agree To Purchase PepsiCo At $97.50, Earn 1.6% Using Options – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Has Pepsico (PEP) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Up 27% in Six Months: Will the Momentum Last? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.