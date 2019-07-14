As At&T (T) Stock Value Rose, Viking Fund Management Raised Its Stake; As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Market Valuation Declined, Riverpark Capital Management Has Boosted by $2.11 Million Its Position

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 216,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77M, up from 203,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 21.45 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.87 AT&T USERS FOR EVERY 1 LOST; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO SPEAKING A MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer’s company; 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 ‘iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Statement Regarding Planned Vrio Corp. IPO; 16/03/2018 – Brian Stelter: DOJ v AT&T trial has a new start date — Wednesday the 21st — details in @ReliableSources:; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Cash Offers to Expire April; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 88C; 22/05/2018 – AT&T: Offer Would Include Wage Increases Above 11% Through 2021, Including 3% on Ratification

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 8,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,213 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.22 million, up from 37,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $216.94. About 785,745 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q; 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 11,000 shares to 12,000 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cons Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,000 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,266 were accumulated by Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma. Woodstock, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 46,320 shares. Moreover, Private Gp has 0.01% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 8,234 shares. Washington-based Washington Trust Natl Bank has invested 0.27% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Voya Management Ltd Llc reported 0.34% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Us Bancorporation De holds 4.34M shares. Doliver Limited Partnership accumulated 9,761 shares. Convergence Prtn Limited stated it has 1% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Navellier & has 12,681 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Leavell Mgmt accumulated 87,494 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Texas Yale Cap owns 420,056 shares. Sequent Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.55% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 24,422 shares. Van Den Berg Mgmt I holds 0.56% or 130,915 shares in its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth stated it has 39,994 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 57.14 million shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $16.87 million activity. BONVANIE RENE had sold 9,330 shares worth $1.87M on Tuesday, January 15. 40,000 shares valued at $8.65M were sold by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D on Friday, February 1. Shares for $1.68 million were sold by Klarich Lee.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bancorporation has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,617 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 254,004 shares stake. Holt Advsrs Limited Com Dba Holt Ptnrs Lp invested in 2,608 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 1.77M shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 0.16% stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 298,633 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp Incorporated holds 0.15% or 12,684 shares in its portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 5,267 shares. Reilly Fincl Lc owns 55,651 shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Minnesota-based Somerset Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.51% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Alps Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Paloma Ptnrs Management accumulated 9,444 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,146 shares. Myriad Asset owns 75,000 shares.

