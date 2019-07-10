As At&T (T) Stock Price Rose, Smith Salley & Associates Raised by $3.23 Million Its Stake; As Net 1 Ueps Technologies Co (UEPS) Valuation Declined, Intrepid Capital Management Trimmed Position

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 40.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 104,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 357,991 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.23 million, up from 253,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $33.76. About 22.38M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/03/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO MULL NAFTA TELECOM PROPOSAL TO END AT&T IMPASSE; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$57.9 BLN; 19/03/2018 – COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$5.75 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – AT&T – 04/16/2018 08:20 AM; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2028, PRICED AT T PLUS 170 BASIS POINTS; 12/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Makes 366 Times The Average Worker — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – BELIEVES CO WILL ADD POSTPAID PHONE SUBSCRIBERS FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: FUNDING FOR TIME WARNER PURCHASE IS `IN PLACE’; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc Co (UEPS) by 80.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 1.66M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 408,109 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.11. About 198,998 shares traded. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) has declined 66.03% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.46% the S&P500. Some Historical UEPS News: 23/03/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TO APPEAL ORDER TO REPAY 317M RAND TO SASSA; 25/05/2018 – Net 1 Asks Court to Tell Government To Release Funds (Correct); 24/05/2018 – S. Africa Seeks Order to Pay Net 1 as Company Pleads Losses; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 TO IMMEDIATELY SEEK LEAVE TO APPEAL; 12/04/2018 – Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2018 Results; 10/05/2018 – Net 1 UEPS Technologies 3Q EPS 5c; 10/05/2018 – Net 1 Sees Fiscal-Year 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $1.61; 07/03/2018 FOREIGNERS BOUGHT NET 1,264.8BLN YEN OF JAPANESE BONDS IN WEEK; 09/03/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES SAYS ON MARCH 9, UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH IT CAN BORROW UP TO ZAR 210 MLN – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – Net1’s CPS to challenge High Court’s order regarding SASSA implementation cost recovery

Analysts await Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $-0.10 earnings per share, down 147.62% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.21 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% negative EPS growth.