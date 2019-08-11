As At&T (T) Stock Rose, Mraz Amerine & Associates Has Trimmed Its Stake by $604,965; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Dorsal Capital Management Has Increased by $2.34 Million Its Holding

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 19,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 21,681 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 41,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.38 billion market cap company. It closed at $34.54 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.7 BLN; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Union Files Complaint to Force Tax Windfall Plan Disclosure; 24/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CITYSWITCH WILL BEGIN TOWER CONSTRUCTION PLANS AS EARLY AS SECOND HALF OF 2018 AND WILL LEASE COMPLETED SITES TO AT&T; 30/05/2018 – Live now on @CNBC TV: AT&T chairman & chief executive Randall Stephenson speaks from #CodeCon about the Time Warner deal, content, and more; 05/04/2018 – U.S. says AT&T wants Time Warner deal to save pay-TV ‘cash cow’; 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Inte; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON 4938.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$83 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T HOPED TO GAIN INSIGHT FROM COHEN INTO TRUMP BUT HIRING WAS A ‘BAD MISTAKE’; 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner–Update

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.68 million, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 358,410 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 0.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 356,733 shares. Copeland Cap Mngmt Lc reported 11,109 shares. 10 reported 116,449 shares. 13,057 were accumulated by Capital Counsel Ltd Ny. Amer Intll Gru Inc reported 1.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schmidt P J Inv owns 4.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 122,072 shares. Greenbrier Prtnrs Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Halsey Assoc Ct invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Smith Asset Management Grp Limited Partnership accumulated 1.45 million shares. West Oak Capital Limited Company accumulated 10,800 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D accumulated 26,554 shares or 5.93% of the stock. Hudson Valley Advsrs Adv has 134,523 shares. Associated Banc owns 3.97% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 583,924 shares.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 18,500 shares to 281,500 shares, valued at $142.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Talend S A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Tru has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hightower Ltd holds 0.76% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 3.63 million shares. Natl Inv Services Wi holds 1.48% or 43,104 shares. Cape Ann Natl Bank reported 28,134 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Gluskin Sheff & reported 1.62 million shares stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 0.15% or 3.40M shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark & Lunn Investment has invested 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.44% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 2.36 million shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 130,410 shares stake. Moody National Bank & Trust Division reported 0.43% stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.99% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Stralem And Com accumulated 3.43% or 238,590 shares. Rdl Financial invested in 30,628 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Bath Savings Commerce reported 0.5% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 11.36 million are owned by Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.19 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.