As At&T (T) Share Value Rose, Css Increased Stake by $1.90 Million; As Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Stock Value Declined, Gateway Investment Advisers Has Lifted Stake

Css Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 21379.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 61,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 61,430 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, up from 286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 27.70 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: HIGHER PHONE UPGRADE RATES ARE `HISTORY’; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 16/04/2018 – AT&T Launches Home Internet in Mexico on Mobile Network; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for Potential IPO of Vrio Corp. Holding Company for DIRECTV Latin Americ; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: FUNDING FOR TIME WARNER PURCHASE IS `IN PLACE’; 10/04/2018 – MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 62,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 312,659 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.29 million, up from 250,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $78.05. About 2.41 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Pending Acquisition Has Already Been Cleared by Antitrust Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Serbia and Turkey

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Prtnrs Llp reported 0.18% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 1.69 million are owned by Gamco Et Al. Cornerstone Advisors has 0.03% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Crawford Investment Counsel Inc reported 1.61M shares. Mercer Cap Advisers stated it has 27,425 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw holds 0.43% or 129,182 shares. 58,764 were accumulated by Hodges Cap Mgmt Inc. Amp Capital has invested 0.39% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Farmers Tru Co holds 1.45% or 163,509 shares in its portfolio. Michigan-based Northpointe Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.37% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ashford Cap Management reported 8,770 shares. Private Capital accumulated 191,082 shares. First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 462,153 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 26,154 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 1.30M shares.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (Prn) by 3.50M shares to 3.46M shares, valued at $4.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weibo Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:WB) by 19,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fd (MXE).

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Natl Bancorp Ind (NASDAQ:ONB) by 65,301 shares to 287,043 shares, valued at $4.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,089 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs, Ohio-based fund reported 4,420 shares. Adage Capital Prns Group Inc Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 381,100 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Monroe Bank & Trust & Mi has 4,656 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Element Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.03% or 12,814 shares in its portfolio. Elm Ridge Mngmt Lc has 2.11% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 33,724 shares. Neuberger Berman reported 1.61 million shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). First Mercantile Tru stated it has 1,525 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc reported 0.12% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 1.70M shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 1,221 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares has 43,834 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Trust Department owns 3,195 shares.

