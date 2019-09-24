As At&T (T) Market Valuation Rose, Westend Advisors Cut Holding; As Intl Paper Co (IP) Stock Declined, Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Lowered Position

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 10.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 121,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.12 billion, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.6. About 22.77 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 13/05/2018 – good story detailing the stephenson-trump relationship: In hiring Michael Cohen, AT&T betrays a complicated relationship with Trump; 27/03/2018 – Dish Exec: AT&T-Time Warner Merger Would Be Lose-Lose for Rival Pay-TV Firms; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was a ‘big mistake’; 19/04/2018 – AT&T’s CEO Finally Gets to State His Case for Time Warner Deal; 23/03/2018 – AT&T to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings April 25; 06/03/2018 – John Stephens, AT&T CFO, Discusses Plans for 2018 at Deutsche Bank Conference; 04/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE MEDIA – AS OF MIDNIGHT MAY 4, CO REACHED IMPASSE IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH DIRECTV IN PUERTO RICO REGARDING ITS RETRANSMISSION CONSENT AGREEMENT; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – CO’S NETWORK-RELATED COSTS HAVE TRENDED DOWN AS IT HAS MOVED TO SOFTWARE-DEFINED NETWORK; 20/03/2018 – COX COMMUNICATIONS EXEC MAY BE FIRST WITNESS AT AT&T TRIAL: NYP

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 88.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 52,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 6,850 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $297,000, down from 59,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $41.07. About 3.50 million shares traded or 1.72% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO-“NOTES THE COMMENTS THAT SMURFIT KAPPA BELIEVES THE PROPOSAL IS HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC”; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER `DISAPPOINTED’ HAVEN’T ENGAGED WITH SMURFIT; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S: INTL PAPER’S BID TO BUY SMURFIT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – IP CFO GLENN LANDAU SAYS AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 16/05/2018 – IP Won’t Proceed With Smurfit Bid Unless It’s Recommended by Co; 06/03/2018 – INTL PAPER CO. STATEMENT ON POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA; 16/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Was Responding To International Paper Statement; 06/03/2018 – International Paper: Deal Values Smurfit Kappa at Total EUR8.6 Bln; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC SKG.l – REAFFIRMS REJECTION OF INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL; 16/05/2018 – IP SAYS SMURFIT ‘DEPRIVING SHAREHOLDERS’ OF OPPORTUNITY

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90 million and $376.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 10,200 shares to 48,200 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 13,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $392.26 million for 10.27 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year's $1.56 per share. IP's profit will be $392.26 million for 10.27 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

